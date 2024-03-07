Asean Tourism Forum to shape industry collaboration, cooperation

KUCHING (March 7): The Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025, which will be held in Johor Bahru, holds great promise for Malaysia as a unique platform to shape future collaboration and cooperation in the tourism sector, said Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia secretary-general said ATF 2025, themed ‘Unity in Motion – Shaping Asean’s Tourism Tomorrow’, aims to build a sense of togetherness and collaboration that transcends geographical boundaries and cultural diversity.

“The goal is to create a vision for a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for Asean’s tourism.

“To achieve that vision, all of us must work closely together to implement all projects and initiatives that have been mutually agreed upon under the ambit of Asean National Tourism Organisations (NTOs),” Roslan said in a speech for the Asean Tourism Committee Meetings (ATCM) 2024 official dinner here yesterday.

The speech was read by ministry deputy secretary general (management) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot.

A total of 80 delegates from all Asean Member States and the Asean Secretariat are attending the five-day ATCM 2024 until March 8.

The meeting hosted by the ministry is to discuss and strategise on the implementation of the Asean Tourism Strategic Plan (ATSP) 2016-2025 and key initiatives to enhance tourism across the region.

The ATCM 2024 Kuching features deliberations across five committee meetings — the 17th Asean Tourism Marketing Partnership Working Group (ATMP-WG) Meeting; the 17th Asean Tourism Competitiveness Committee (ATCC) Meeting; the 31st Asean Tourism Professional Monitoring Committee (ATPMC) Meeting; the 17th Asean Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Committee (ASITDC) Meeting; and the 17th Asean Tourism Resourcing, Monitoring, and Evaluation Committee (ATRMEC) Meeting.

On March 4, a Workshop on Enhancing Asean Standards, Awards, and Frameworks towards Sustainable Waste Management in the Tourism Sector was held to underscore the region’s commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices.

On March 6, the delegates embarked on an enriching excursion hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak.

The excursion included a technical tour to the Borneo Cultures Museum, providing insights into the history and cultural tapestry of Sarawak.

Additionally, a networking tourism bowling session fostered camaraderie among participants.