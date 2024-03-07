Body of unidentified man found in Bintulu’s Tanjung Batu beach

BINTULU (March 7): The body of an unidentified man was found floating near the Tanjung Batu beach here today.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they received a call about the discovery at 2.29pm.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man stuck between rocks near Tanjung Batu beach,” he said.

He said the team used a rescue boat to retrieve the body out of the water, before handing it over to the police for further action.