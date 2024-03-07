Chief Judge: Sarawak Court Gallery a beacon of legal knowledge, inspiration

KUCHING (March 7): The newly launched Sarawak Court Gallery will continue to serve as a beacon of legal knowledge and inspiration for generations to come, said Tan Sri Dato Abdul Rahman Sebli.

The Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak said it is a place where students can learn about the principles of justice and the inner workings of the legal system, sparking their curiosity and igniting their passion for law and advocacy.

“The judiciary plays a pivotal role in upholding these principles, ensuring that every individual is treated fairly and equitably under the law.

“This gallery serves as a testament to our enduring commitment to justice, offering a glimpse into the evolution of our legal system and the tireless efforts of those who have worked diligently to uphold its integrity,” he said.

The gallery, which was officially launched by Abdul Rahman today, is an extension of the Sabah and Sarawak Judicial Museum in Kota Kinabalu, placing an emphasis on the state’s rich judicial legal history.

It hosts an array of documents and exhibits that trace the evolution of the courts in Sarawak from their modest origins to the esteemed pillars of justice they represent today.

Some of the exhibits which were generously donated by the families of past legal luminaries act as a reminder of the lasting impact of the law in shaping societies.

The gallery’s primary objectives are to disseminate valuable knowledge and enhance public understanding of the legal and judicial institutions in Sabah and Sarawak.

Among others who attended the launching of the Sarawak Court Gallery were Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, director of Sarawak Courts Steve Ritikos and Federal Court Judge Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan.