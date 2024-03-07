Cops nab five, seize drugs worth over RM10,000 in Miri

MIRI (March 7): Police have arrested five individuals, including a woman for suspected involvement in drug trafficking activities during raids on two entertainment outlets here on Tuesday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a press statement today, said the raids were conducted by the personnel from the Sarawak police headquarters (IPK) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

“Two of the suspects are local men, while the other two are Indonesians. The woman arrested in this case is from China,” he added.

Alexson said the police also seized various types of drugs weighing 483.90g, estimated to be worth RM10,222.10.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, as well as under Section 39A(2), Section 39A(1) and Section 12(2) of the same Act.