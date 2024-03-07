Councillor hopes state govt considers padi cultivation in Bawang Assan

SIBU (March 7): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Kevin Lau hopes the state government will consider planting hybrid padi in Bawang Assan, here.

“If I am not mistaken, Sarawak has started the cultivation of hybrid padi. I am hoping that it can be cultivated in this area,” he said when officiating the opening of the ‘Jiwa Madani’ programme at Rumah Unjah Besh in Melanggan in Bawang Assan here Tuesday.

The ‘Jiwa Madani’ programme was a roadshow under the Information Department.

Lau commended the effort of the department to spread important information directly to the rural community through such programmes.

He also praised the involvement of other government agencies, such as the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), National Security Council (MKN), Agriculture Department and Statistics Department, in the programme.

“I would like to thank the Agriculture Department for being present and bringing a big impact to the local community who are interested in venturing into agriculture.

“I also appreciate the Statistics Department for further explaining to the people about the Central Database Hub (Padu), which is a tool that the federal government uses to disseminate targeted subsidies and obtain precise information,” he said.

Among those present were Sibu District Information officer Zaini Morshidi, MKN Sibu branch head Nur Syahirah Samsul, Temenggong Stanley Geramong and chieftain TR Unjah Besh.