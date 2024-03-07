DAP helps Kuching flood victims seek compensation from state govt

KUCHING (March 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is assisting victims of the recent flash floods across the city here to seek compensation from the state government, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said Kuching had experienced three devastating flash floods within two weeks last month, adding that the ‘preventable’ matter demanded urgent attention from the government.

“The severity of the catastrophe resulting from flash floods can be directly attributed to either inaction or inadequate infrastructure,” he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters here yesterday.

Kong highlighted that although flood mitigation responsibility falls under the concurrent list in the Federal Constitution, the Sarawak government must also step up to assist these victims as it wields comprehensive administrative powers to address the escalating severity of the flash floods.

“While the federal government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), has stepped in to provide financial assistance to those located to relief centres, there are many others who have suffered financial losses,” he added.

Moreover, he said with an allocation of RM150 million already approved, the Sarawak River integrated river basin development (PLSB) project must be initiated without further delay to address frequent occurrence of flash floods in the city.

“With RM150 million already allocated by the federal government, the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) should proceed with the project promptly.”

With that, Kong said the Sarawak DAP office will be compiling information from flood victims in the city from March 11 to 17, to request for compensation from the state government.

Information can be submitted to DAP Sarawak representatives, namely Kong (013-8199191), Sim Kiat Leng (016-4262210), Soo Tien Ren (010-8058276), George Lam (011-25181872), June Choo (016-8552213), Anthony Chin (010-9602334) and Chong Jian Hua (014-3955592).

Mobile service counters will be set up at Dewan Semaba, Kampung Semaba next Tuesday at 4pm, and Swee Sen Café at Mile 10 next Saturday at 10am, to facilitate the collection of information from flood victims.

The information required are the name of the flood victims, phone number, list and photo of damaged items, and house address, as well as a copy of a police report if any.

Alternatively, flood victims can head to DAP Sarawak headquarters near Hock Lee Centre, or its service centres at Mile 7 or Batu Kawa, to submit the information.