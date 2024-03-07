Dr Sim: Colorectal cancer second leading cancer in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 7): Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer affecting Sarawakians after breast cancer, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He revealed that Sarawak records around 350 colorectal cancer cases annually with 70 per cent of them involving patients who have been diagnosed with stages 3 and 4.

“This means that only 30 per cent of the cases are curable and we know that they definitely can be cured because the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who was diagnosed with stage 1 colon cancer, went on to live for more than 20 years (after being diagnosed).

“That is why awareness campaigns on the cancer and health screenings are so important because these allow for early detection and timely medical intervention,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Campaign at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today.

He said the risk of colorectal cancer increases for those 50 years and above, but this does not mean that younger people are not at risk.

“I was informed that the youngest patient at SGH is aged 16, so this means that the cancer is affected by lifestyle choices.

“As such, we want the people to work together with our healthcare professionals by looking after themselves because your health is your responsibility,” said Dr Sim.

Meanwhile, SGH consultant colorectal surgeon Dr Kenneth Voon said colorectal cancer is the number one cancer among men, and number two among women after breast cancer.

“For men, they have a 16.9 per cent chance of getting this cancer whereas for women, there’s a 10.7 per cent chance,” he said.

He also said that while most colorectal cancer patients are only diagnosed after the age 50, and around 40 per cent of patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer at SGH were below 40.

He advised the public, especially those aged 50 and above, to come forward for screening tests which are available at all public health clinics.

“You can approach any medical officers or nurses and request for colorectal cancer screening and they will bring you in for consultation and test your stool sample.

“If it turns out to be positive, the patient will be referred to the nearest hospital for colonoscopy and if found to have the cancer, the possible treatments include operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” he said, and advised those with a family history of colorectal cancer are urged to go for the screening.

Dr Voon said some of the symptoms of colorectal cancer to look out for includes abdominal pain or discomfort that would not go away, blood in the stool, changes in bowel movements or stool shape, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, as well as anaemia symptoms such as fatigue, light-headed, and shortness of breath.

He stressed that a healthy lifestyle is key to preventing cancer.

“Like many other diseases, alcohol, smoking, consuming red meat are some of the theories we think may contribute to cancer.

“But a lot of it has to do with your diet. More fibres in your diet will help you,” he said.

Also present at the event were State Health director Dr Veronica Lugah, SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) consultant colorectal surgeon and lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Aini Fahriza Ibrahim.