Ex-S’wak Welfare Dept admin staff charged with money laundering, CBT involving over RM15 mln

KUCHING (March 7): A former Sarawak Welfare Department financial administrative assistant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to 31 charges of money laundering and three charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving over RM15 million.

Mohd Zairull Arzuan Mohd Shamsuddin Ja’afar @ Ang Chui Thong, 38, pleaded not guilty to all the charges in separate proceedings before judges Iris Awen Jon, Afidah Abdul Rahman, Musli Ab Hamid and Saiful Bahari Adzmi.

The judges allowed the accused to be released on bail totaling RM365,000 with two local sureties, and fixed May 10, 2024 for case management.

The money laundering charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Mohd Zairull allegedly committed the offences involving a total sum of RM4,734,221.13 between 2020 and 2022.

For the other three charges framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, he allegedly committed CBT involving a total sum of RM10,272,350.13 between 2019 and 2021.

It was informed that Mohd Zairull, as an officer responsible for salary simulations at the Sarawak Welfare Department, had submitted a resignation letter effective Jan 31, 2022 but then shortened the notice period to Dec 31, 2021.

The cases were prosecuted by DPPs Wan Nur Amanina Wan Din and Mohd Ashrof Kamarul, while lawyer Christopher Bada represented the accused.