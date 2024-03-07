Exec: Petros needs the media to get people informed of progress, benefits it brings

KUCHING (March 7): Sarawak Petroleum Berhad (Petros) aims to get close to the people through the media, said its vice president for Human Capital and Relations, Ismail Said.

Since its establishment more than five years ago, he said Petros has been harnessing Sarawak’s oil and gas resources for sustainable progress of the state and beyond.

But to deliver this state of progress and benefits to the people, he pointed out Petros needs to collaborate with the media.

“We can’t do it alone. This is where the media can help us because the greatest role in life is to tell stories.

“You set and define values. You set and define the standard of communication. You can choose to make the dead alive. You can choose to keep the living thriving. You can choose to shed light, or you can choose to generate heat,” he said on the importance of the media’s role in society and on maintaining its integrity and responsibility.

Ismail made these remarks at the Petros media appreciation dinner here on Tuesday.

“I have been struggling with this fact – Petros can’t do it alone as we go through the phases of our growth. We need to stay together,” he said.

“I think we can tell stories through the seriousness of our writing, so help us,” he added.

Also attending the dinner were Petros chief financial officer Mohd Azha Abdul Jalil and its senior vice president for Corporate Strategy Abang Arabi Abang Narudin, as well as Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication director (Gas) Kasvenda Kassim, Petrosniaga chief executive officer Charles Balang, and Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) president Ronnie Teo.