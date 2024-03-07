Fire breaks out at Penan village Long Kerangan in Baram

MIRI (March 7): A fire broke out at Long Kerangan, a Penan village situated in Apoh, Baram last night.

Marudi fire station chief Maureen Sim, when contacted today, confirmed the incident but was still awaiting a report from the personnel at the scene.

Long Kerangan is situated some five hours drive using four-wheel-drive from Marudi fire station.

“A team of personnel from the Marudi fire station and a fire investigation team have been deployed to the location earlier today.

“It is understood that the incident did not involve any casualties,” she said.

Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau when contacted, said he has been informed about the incident but was unsure of the number of families or doors that were affected during the incident.

“Yes, I have received information and some videos and pictures of the incident, but I could not confirm how many families or doors were affected.

“I am still waiting for more information,” he said, adding that the village has two blocks.