Former international youth bowler, partner snatch Sarawak Hornbill Team Cup doubles title

KUCHING (March 7): Former international youth bowler Chong Jun Foo and Desmond Law Kwang Yew of Hero Bowling snatched victory in the doubles over the long oil pattern of the Sarawak Hornbill Team Cup at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa last night.

Chong felled 188, 255, 211, and 260 over four games for a high score of 914 pins, while Law posted a line of 199, 191, 195, 205, for a total of 790 pins to bring the pair’s total score to 1,704 pins.

In second place were MSNS-ABAS Mixed B’s national youth bowler Gordon Tsen Fan Yew and Ethan Damien Goh, who had 1,687 pins, finishing 17 pins behind the champions.

Johor Boys’ Ahmad Farish Danial Mohd Efzaufi and Airel Amri Suhaimi finished third on 1,681 pins.

The champions will receive RM2,000, while RM1,000 and RM500 will go to the first and second runners-up respectively during the prize-giving this weekend.

The competition continues today with the trios event over short and long oil patterns over two squads for each pattern.

Four players will be in each team but only the top three with the highest scores will be taken into account.

The top three trios finishers will be declared the winners for each of the patterns contested.