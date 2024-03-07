Four missing, one rescued after boat capsizes while crossing Rajang river near Kapit

KAPIT (March 7): A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was launched today for four persons reported missing after the boat they were travelling in capsized while crossing the Rajang river near here.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a fifth person on board was rescued by the public.

“The incident happened around 5pm when the fiberglass boat was making its way from the SK Lepong Baleh jetty to Nanga Tulie on the other side of the river, which is about a 10 to 15-minute ride.

“We received a distress call at 5.24pm and rushed a rescue team to the river where a search was launched covering a radius of 1km,” it said.

The SAR however was postponed due to darkness and is set to resume tomorrow.

The four missing persons were identified as Iskandar Ibrahim, Jonathan Lambet, Amerson John Nin and Jack Balan.