Higher Education Ministry allocates additional RM8.6 mln to upgrade higher education facilities in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 7): The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has allocated an additional fund of RM8.6 million for upgrading works on facilities at Higher Education Institutions (IPT) in Sarawak in conjunction with the Semarak Kampus Madani programme held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement today, MOHE informed that Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) received the highest allocation of RM4.8 million followed by Universiti Teknologi MARA Sarawak Branch, Samarahan Campus at RM2 million.

“For the first time, the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) has received an allocation for the maintenance of obsolete facilities involving three Polytechnics and six Community Colleges with a total additional allocation of RM1.88 million.

“Not forgetting the upgrading works for the provision of facilities for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). This additional allocation is an effort to support the aspirations of the Madani Government to provide conducive and quality education facilities and ecosystems to produce the best talents for the country,” the statement said.

In the statement, Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir stated that the programme also involves engagement sessions with private IPT to strengthen the country’s higher education system.

“Various innovation products, achievements of the participants were also showcased throughout the programme, demonstrating that the higher education ecosystem is on the right track and also incorporates entrepreneurial elements and empowers the local community,” the statement explained.

The Semarak Kampus Madani programme will continue its journey to 15 other zones with impactful activities involving public and private IPT as well as the community to have a significant impact, especially in terms of development, infrastructure, and Teaching and Learning (PdP).

Among the activities carried out include engagement sessions with IPT staff and students , ‘Bicara Santai DocZam’, ‘Bedah Buku Bersama DocZam’, food preparation programmes, and recreational activities. – Bernama