JCI Padawan holds ‘Embrace Market’ in celebration of Women’s Day

KUCHING (March 7): The Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) will be holding ‘Embrace Market’ in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

According to its organising chairwoman Martiana Chia, the core programme throughout the three-day event, which will take place on Level 1 of Green Heights Mall here, is a bazaar featuring handmade products as well as hands-on demonstrations with visitors’ involvement.

The market kicked off tomorrow (Friday), whereas the opening ceremony will be staged on Saturday where Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has been invited to officiate at the event.

“The ‘Embrace Market’ is more than just a market. It is a vibrant community where connections are forged, inclusivity is celebrated and countless opportunities unfold,” said Chia in a statement.

Other activities lined up for the event are free health screening by Mana Pharmacy for the first 50 visitors; a sharing session with Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) titled ‘Overcoming Discrimination Need for Gender Equality’; a beads jewellery-making workshop by Sangon & Co; a bouquet and wax seal-making workshop by Hana Studio; a session titled ‘Be A Tattoo Artist Experience’ by Space Studio; a children’s crafting session by Polygrow; as well as entertainment showcases by Steff Fleur, KAPRICE and Pam & Nigel.

The ‘Embrace Market’ will run from 10am to 6pm daily.

For more information, visit jci_padawan on Instagram.