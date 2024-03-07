Kapit on alert as Rajang River breaches danger level

KAPIT (March 7): The Kapit District Disaster Management Committee activated its operations room as the water level for the Rajang River breached the danger level today.

A check with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) iHidro website at 1.45pm found the water level at Kapit Town was 15.42 metres, while at the Kapit New Headworks station it was 16 metres.

The normal level for both stations is 6.25 metres.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut advised residents of longhouses erected along riverbanks to be on high alert and to take the necessary precautions, particularly if they depend on water transport.

“Safety is our concern. It is important to ensure the boat and outboard engine are in good condition. All passengers on board must wear life jackets. Don’t overload the boat.

“Also equip the boat with a long pole and rope, which are useful in times of emergency,” he said when contacted.

He also advised those travelling by river to watch out for wood and vegetation debris.

A check at the Kapit Waterfront before noon found the lower platform of the express terminal was underwater, while the speed boat jetty in front of Fort Sylvia was partially submerged with just parts of the roof showing for the lower portion.

The river had also submerged the new cargo jetty at Bletih Industrial Estate, while the water was rising under houses on stilts in Kampung Baru near the mouth of Sungai Kapit.

The access road to Rumah John Rabar, Jalan Sungai Sesibau was also partially submerged since last night.