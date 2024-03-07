Kuching man loses over RM40k to unverified counsel after seeking help to retrieve RM60k lost in investment scheme

KUCHING (March 7): A local man has claimed to have suffered losses amounting to RM40,500 after being duped by a Singapore-based counsel to help him recover the RM60,000 he had previously lost in a gold investment scheme.

The man, known as Bong, turned to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s special aide, Michael Kong, for help.

“It was fortunate that he did not fall for a second request by the counsel who had asked for another RM120,000 to be credited,” said Kong in a statement.

“Bong’s experience serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and thorough verification when it comes to entrusting our hard-earned money to others,” he said.

Bong, he said, had been led to believe that the counsel identified as Mark, could guarantee the recovery of the RM60,000 he had lost in a previous gold investment scheme.

“To facilitate the recovery of the RM60,000, Bong was asked to open a deposit account on an Internet platform,” said Kong.

“The counsel insisted that the recovery and refund process for his initial RM60,000 must go through a new bank account, which requires a deposit of RM40,500.

“Unaware of the scammer’s tactics, Bong proceeded to deposit a sum of RM40,500 as requested.

“After the initial deposit was made, the counsel then requested an additional RM120,000 to make some adjustments to the deposit account,” he said, adding that this had raised Bong’s suspicion and prompted him to seek Kong’s advice on whether to proceed with the deposit of RM120,000.

Upon conducting necessary checks, he then advised Bong to lodge a police report for the authorities to conduct investigation.

“This unfortunate incident underscores the pervasive dangers lurking on the Internet, where scammers prey on unsuspecting victims,” Kong pointed out.

He thus called for the public to exercise utmost caution and vigilance, particularly when dealing with investments.

“Individuals who intend to do investment must always conduct thorough, due diligence and verification processes to ensure that they are not ensnared in fraudulent schemes.

“Never trust individuals solely based on their claims of being professionals or government officers,” he advised.

“Most importantly, refrain from depositing money into accounts under the guise of investments or asset protection without proper consultation with registered financial advisors or legal professionals,” he said.