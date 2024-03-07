Likas funfair ordered to stop operation after ride incident

KOTA KINABALU (March 7): A man and a woman were injured after falling from a funfair ride at the Likas Sport Complex here on Wednesday evening.

Both victims, in their 20s and 30s, fell off from the “Sotong Ride” while it was in operation around 8.50pm.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police had instructed the funfair to cease operation immediately following the incident.

Zaidi said this is to allow the funfair management and operator to re-examine the safety level of all types of games offered at the amusement park.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code, punishment for act which endangers life or the personal safety of others.

“Investigation revealed that the accident happened during a ride of the ‘TAISTAR’ or ‘Sotong Ride’.

“Both victims were thrown out of their seats and fell 15 meters away from the playing field when the ride was in operation,” he said on Thursday.

Zaidi said the male victim, age 35, suffered a head injury which required operation, while the 29-year-old female victim suffered face injury.

Paramedics attended to the victims before they were rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Video clips of the incident had gone viral in social media showing the victims lying on the ground before they were attended by paramedics.

The funfair, located at the Likas Sport Complex car park, operated from 6pm until midnight daily from Feb 2 until Mar 10.