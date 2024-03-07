Malaysian Army to form committee to probe alleged abuse by senior officer

KUCHING (March 7): The Malaysian Army (TDM) will form an internal investigation committee to look into an incident of a senior army officer who allegedly abused his authority by slapping and kicking an army personnel recently.

TDM in a statement today said the incident has gone viral on social media after a police report was lodged by the personnel on March 3.

“In the post, the victim claimed that he was slapped on the left side of his face and kicked in the abdominal area by the senior officer who is based in Sarawak,” it said, adding that the incident may have happened during a training exercise.

As a result of the assault, the personnel claimed to have sustained blunt trauma injury to the soft tissues above the eye.

The internal investigation committee will be tasked to identify the causes of the incident for a professional and detailed assessment regarding the allegations, TDM added.

“If proven that there is misconduct and abuse of power as alleged, TDM will take the appropriate action in accordance with the regulations and directives of the army,” it said.

Currently, the senior officer has been relieved of administrative duties while the investigation is ongoing.

In the statement, Army Chief General Tan Sri Dato’ Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan expressed his serious concern on the allegation, and is committed to make concerted efforts to ascertain the underlying causes of the incident.

The statement added that Muhammad Hafizuddeain will not compromise on the perpetrator if found guilty, regardless of rank and position.

TDM also hoped that all parties would refrain from spreading any unverified reports and not speculate on the matter.