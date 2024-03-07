Govt to reduce drug abuse cases in Merotai, Tuarid Taud

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 7): The government will focus on reducing drug abuse cases at Merotai in Tawau and Tuarid Taud in Keningau this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the Keningau District Officer and the President of the Tawau Municipal Council have been appointed as High Risk Area Coordinators (KBT) at the district level.

“I really hope that the District Officer as chairman of the District Drug Eradication Action Council (MTMD) can work together towards the greening of their respective areas and give serious emphasis on the efforts to maintain the greening achievement of the High Risk Area Coordinators (KBT).

“While the other two areas, namely Penampang (Kota Kinabalu) and Balung (Tawau), the greening process will be carried out in 2025 so that the issue of debt collection and social diversion in the state can be controlled,” he stressed when chairing the Sabah State Level Anti-Drug Action Council (MTMD) Meeting Number 1, Year 2024 at his office in Menara Kinabalu on Thursday.

The Chief Minister wants all members of the community to cooperate and collaborate together to fight drugs, which are the country’s number one enemy.

He said this is for the sake of the future of young people, the well-being of the community and the prosperity of the country.

Hajiji added the commitment and active involvement of all parties in dealing with the problem of drug abuse, substance abuse and social diversion is highly demanded and important to achieve the government’s desire to realize Controlled Drugs 2025.

He said to achieve the Controlled Drugs 2025 requires cooperation and unity of action from all parties, especially the state and district Drug Eradication Action Council (MTMD), political and community leaders, heads of departments, the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), local communities and NGOs.

“In 2024, AADK has prepared clear and realistic plan and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) covering all core areas, namely Treatment and Rehabilitation, Prevention and Enforcement Programs, to ensure the main direction and strategy in efforts to reduce the rate of drug addicts whether new addicts or repeat addicts to achieve Controlled Drugs 2025, can be successful,” he said.

Hajiji said MTMD had been successfully implemented in 28 districts in 2023, including the appointment of 28 District Drug Rehabilitation Committee (JKPD) chairmen and District Anti-Drug Volunteers (SKUAD) who are community mobilisers in helping AADK, particularly in the Community Treatment and Rehabilitation Program (RPDK) as well as Prevention and Public Awareness Program.

He emphasized that attendance at MTMD meetings is mandatory and the District MTMD chairmen must ensure that every head of department at the district level attends every meeting as scheduled.

“This is our way and method to check and balance the actions and implementation of each decision of the meeting that has been mutually agreed upon. Success in achieving Controlled Drugs 2025 requires cooperation and unity of action from all parties,” he emphasized.

Also present at the meeting were Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib, Sabah State Government Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Haji Safar Untong, Director General of the National Anti-Drug Agency, Sutekno Ahmad Belon and Sabah State AADK director Nani Sikin.