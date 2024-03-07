MTCC ex-CEO: Intelligent Sustainable Forest Management practices crucial in providing nature-based solutions

KUCHING (March 7): Substantial finance, incentives and investment are crucial in achieving Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) in tropical regions.

This point was underscored by Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC) former chief executive officer Yong Teng Koon, who emphasised the significance of intelligent SFM practices in providing nature-based solutions.

“Tropical forests are valuable and important to be sustainably managed.

“To be able to do so, it’s also important to ensure that SFM must also provide economic value to be enhanced with additional values from ecosystem services. The industry also needs supportive policy and enabling environment, including assurance of long-term tenure,” he said.

Yong highlighted this in his closing remarks during the just concluded International Conference on Sustainable Management of Tropical Forests, organised by the Sarawak Timber Association (STA) here today.

Yong addressed the reality of the climate crisis, asserting that smarter SFM practices are necessary to address natural-based forest management.

He expressed hopes for increased dialogue and collaboration among various stakeholders towards shared efforts in preserving natural sustainability.

The conference, spanning two days, was organised in conjunction with the International Day of Forests 2024.

The conference was a collaboration between the STA, Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) and World-Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF Malaysia), with support from the International Tropical Timber Organisation (ITTO).

It explored the critical relationship between forestry and sustainable development, striving to create a comprehensive strategy crucial for the long-term preservation of tropical forest ecosystems.

It also served as a platform for experts, practitioners, policy-makers, and international and national stakeholders to nurture partnerships within the forestry and timber industry, with the goal of encouraging cooperation for tropical forest conservation through sustainable forest management and responsible business practices.

Recognising the intricate interdependence within complex forest ecosystems, the paradigm shift in resource utilisation and effective management necessitates collective efforts.

The event received positive responses from approximately 200 participants representing stakeholders at various levels, reflecting the widespread interest in SFM and the conservation of tropical forests.

STA chairman Dato Henry Lau, FDS director Datu Hamden Mohammad and WWF-Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar also delivered speeches during the conference.