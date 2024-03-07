Pacificity project: Association to write to Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 7): The PacifiCity Project Purchasers Welfare Association (P3WA) will submit a proposal to the relevant parties to hopefully solve the Pacificity project predicament.

In a statement, Dato’ Sri Winston Liaw said the association had recently met with former chief minister Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee to discuss the project due to the latter’s experience in handling abandoned projects in Sabah which Yong had successfully revived.

Winston said after listening to Yong’s advice, they agreed to write a proposal to State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, which will be submitted to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and State Finance Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun for approval.

“We hope that with the help of Yong, the said project problems can be solved very soon. The proposal is viable, according to him.

“Yong also agreed that the first move is for the government authorities to declare PacifiCity as an abandoned project to kick start the proposal,” said Liaw.

He added that they are also urging Sabah Development Bank (SDB) to give its full support to their proposals so that all buyers can obtain the Occupancy Certificate (OC) in due course.