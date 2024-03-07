Premier: Sarawak aims to generate 10GW of renewable energy by 2030

MIRI (March 7): Sarawak aims to have the capacity to generate 10 gigawatts (GW) of energy via its abundant indigenous resources by 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari disclosed that he had instructed Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), as the primary producer of electricity in Sarawak, to generate the rising demand of energy supply by capitalising on renewable sources of energy.

“From SEB’s chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Sharbini Suhaili’s reaction to the proposal, he is positive that by 2030, the state’s power supply will not only be sourced from the hydropower, solar, or gas turbine generator, but will also include the biomass energy.

Abang Johari, who is also the Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, said this at a press conference after visiting Kota 2 Mini Hydro power station in Lawas today.

Adding on, he said the adoption of biomass plan and the utilization of biomass energy of between one to 1.5GW – as an alternative energy, will be further explored.

The biomass-based industry for electricity generation, he said, has the potential to drive foreign investments to Sarawak.

“I have 17 European ambassadors who are supportive of green technology, and through the funding from the European Investment Bank, this will provide Sarawak with investment opportunities,” he said.

