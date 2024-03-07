Premier: Sarawak govt committed to develop youths to be future leaders

KUCHING (March 7): The Sarawak government is very committed to seeing youth organisations like the scout movement play their roles in character developments, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government regards youths as the future leaders who will determine the direction of the country, a role that has to be developed among them so that they would be able to continue the legacy created by the present leadership in seeing the country prosper in the right direction.

“This is very important as you notice that our youths nowadays are being subjected to various negative influences from within the country or from outside.

“The effort by the government by itself towards the development of the youths also needs support and we are very lucky to note that the scout movement has been able to set its clear programmes and activities to train the youths in so many fields to that direction so that its members will become more versatile or agile in their action,” he said.

Abang Johari’s speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian during the Sarawak Scouts 111th anniversary gala dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here on Wednesday.

Abang Johari commended the state scouts’ movement for their continuous guidance and volunteerism, playing an integral part in shaping the lives of scouts.

“Scouting is much more than just tying knots and pitching tents; it is an extraordinary journey of personal growth, instilling self-confidence, resilience, respect and a strong sense of community. It is a transformative experience that moulds youngsters into responsible, compassionate and active citizens of tomorrow.

“However, none of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of our dedicated scout leaders and the unwavering encouragement from parents and guardians,” he said.

Abang Johari also acknowledged the scout movement with a history of 111 years in Sarawak, which has been able to go in sync with the ideals of the government in youth development.

“We are proud that the youths in Sarawak are receptive to the government development programmes so far. In view of the importance of development in various fields for the youths, the Sarawak government even now has placed the portfolio of entrepreneur development together with the youth and sport, thus we have the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development.”

Furthermore, he said the Sarawak government has even embarked on the plan to provide free tertiary education for the youths in due course, and that would be a wise move to prepare the youths for bigger roles in the future.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Scout Council president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom thanked the event organising committee for a job well done as well as event sponsors and donors for their generous contributions without which their programme would not be successful.

He also disclosed that the organising committee would be producing a souvenir magazine in conjunction with the 111 years of scouting in Sarawak.

Also present were Scout Malaysia chief Major General Prof Dato Mohd Zin Bidin (Rtd), National Scout Council vice president Dato Ahmad Shazilly Ismail Bakti, deputy president of Sarawak Scout Council and member of the National Scout Council Dato Mohamad Safri Abdillah and Sarawak chief scout commissioner Captain Zainuddin Hamdan, as well as heads of government departments and agencies, CEOs and representatives of corporate bodies and companies, sponsors and donors.