RTP projects delivered to SK Anchi, SK Pujut Corner

MIRI (March 7): Two completed school development projects under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) for Pujut constituency have been handed over to SK Anchi and SK Pujut Corner here.

Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii witnessed the handover of the projects which cost RM100,000 each.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to SK Anchi yesterday, Yii said the project at the school involved the construction of a multipurpose concrete field in the school yard.

“With the completion of this project, more activities can be held on this site, including educational development programmes.

“As for SK Pujut Corner, the project involved paving the parking area at the school,” he said.

Yii, who is also Miri mayor, also said that each year, he would set aside an allocation of RM100,000 for schools in his constituency, meaning the amount would reach half a million ringgit over five years.

“This means that various school development projects will be implemented in stages based on the allocations distributed each year,” he explained.