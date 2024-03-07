Saline intrusion affects over 50,000 water consumers in Papar

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 7): A saline intrusion has occurred at the Limbahau Water Treatment Plant, causing it to temporarily cease operations since 20 days ago, affecting more than 50,000 consumers around Papar.

State Works Minister Ir Datuk Shahelmey Yahya explained that this is due to prolonged drought which had caused seawater to enter the nearby river and into the plant’s water intake.

He said a check at the water intake found that the salt level was at 2,800 milligrams per litre (mg/L), which far exceeds the maximum limit of 120 mg/L, causing the plant to stop operation temporarily.

He said the Limbahau plant had also experienced a saline intrusion in May last year and it was temporarily closed for 14 days.

As a temporary measure for the current predicament, he had ordered the State Water Department (JANS) to work together with the Papar District Office to distribute water from the Kogopon Water Treatment Plant to the affected areas.

He said a meeting will be held on Friday by the relevant parties to ensure that the water supply can be channeled to consumers around Papar, whether through water lorries or static tanks or other means.

“What is important now is to make sure that the people have adequate water supply – we do not want to hear any complaints saying there are people without water for three to five days.

“This is especially since Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations is coming soon, as well as the new school season,” he said during a visit to the Limbahau plant in Papar on Thursday.

As for a permanent solution, he had discussed with the JANS director and Papar district water engineer to identify and build a second water intake for the Limbahau plant, so that once it is completed and starts operating, this second intake can be used as backup to ensure that the plant continues to operate in the event of another saline intrusion in the future.

He said based on early cost estimations, the said proposal is feasible to be implemented by the government, and the construction of the new intake would take around six to eight months.

Shahelmey also said the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday had agreed to carry out cloud seeding to encourage rain in upstream or water catchment areas here in order to increase water levels in rivers and channel more water to affected treatment plants and areas utilising gravity water.

He said the cloud seeding will be carried out in the near future and the relevant parties including District Offices and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) will look into the feasibility of the proposal, stressing the need for urgency in light of the forecasted months of prolonged drought in the country.

Also present were Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan, State Assistant Works Minister Datuk Robert Tawik, and JANS director Suhaimi Asbullah.