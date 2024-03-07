Ten-day water supply disruption misclarification – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 7): There was a misclarification regarding the State Water Department’s (JANS) notice which stated that several areas in the city centre and in Penampang will be facing water disruptions for ten days, said State Works Minister Ir Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey said he had discussed with the JANS director and found that the notice was unclear in its message, causing confusion and anger among the people.

He said a check with the Jetama chief executive officer found that the maintenance works at the Moyog Water Treatment Plant has to be carried out to prevent more critical issues in the future.

As for the Moyog plant’s two mld capacity decrease due to the maintenance works, he said Jetama is committed to top up the deficiency through the Kasigui Water Treatment Plant by increasing the latter’s capacity from 53 million litres per day (mld) to 55 mld.

“I apologise, and I have asked JANS to retract the earlier notice. The first message is true that there might be disruptions from maintenance works at the plant, but the ten-day disruption is a misclarification,” he told reporters during a visit to the Limbahau Water Treatment Plant in Papar on Thursday.

The notice, which was issued on Wednesday, had stated that due to a media filter exchange works at the Moyog Water Treatment Plant, the plant’s capacity is temporarily reduced from 189 million litres per day to 187 mld, and water disruptions is expected until March 16 for several areas here including the city centre, Kepayan, Tanjung Aru and Karamunsing.