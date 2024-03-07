Water to be sent to 10 longhouses affected by supply disruption in Sarikei

SIBU (March 7): Clean water will be provided on a daily basis to the 10 longhouses along Jalan KDJ in Sarikei division that are affected by water supply disruption.

The affected longhouses experiencing low water pressure are Rumah Antin Lubok Embawang Batu 8 Jalan KDJ; Rumah Demai Sungai Sepan; Rumah Bajut Sungai Mujau Batu 6, Jalan KDJ; Rumah Ambok Sungai Lelabi; Rumah Ningkan, Jalan KDJ; Rumah Tunjang Sungai Lelabi; Rumah Paula Batu 6 Sungai Lelabi; Rumah Badi Sungai Lemayong; Rumah Sina Kalai Batu 3 1/2 Jalan KDJ; and Rumah Isu Sungai Mujau.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Sustainability Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii visited the longhouses after learning about the predicament of the residents.

The longhouse folks often deal with low water pressure or even no water supply at all during the day, which interrupts their daily activities.

Even though they had installed water metres in their respective longhouses, the residents still needed to store rainwater or transport water from the river.

Following the visit, Huang immediately called for a dialogue session with Sarikei Division Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) engineer Chieng Ghin Wet and the longhouse chieftains to look into the matter.

According to Chieng, the dialogue led to Sarikei JBALB deciding to regularly send clean water to the affected longhouses.

“With this clean water supply, hopefully, the situation at the longhouse will improve so the folks can carry out their daily activities,” he added.