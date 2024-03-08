120 pupils in Sibu get free back-to-school haircuts

SIBU (March 8): A total of 120 pupils of SK Sibu Jaya and SJK Thian Hua here were given free haircuts yesterday in preparation of their return to school next week.

The free-haircut programme was organised by the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Dudong branch in collaboration with Amcorp and the Lanang parliamentary service centre.

Saberkas Dudong chairman Tiong Sie Kong said the programme was aimed at benefitting children from lower-income families residing in Dudong.

“The pupils selected were chosen by their respective teachers. We hope to lessen some of the parents’ burden in preparing for their children’s return to school,” he said.

The free haircut inititative at D’style Salon in Sibu Jaya started yesterday and ends March 10.

Tiong also informed that Saberkas Dudong is planning to hold a ‘bubur lambuk’ distribution programme during the fasting month which begins next week.