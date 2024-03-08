Anwar: Govt remains consistent in protecting women’s rights

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government remains firm and consistent in protecting the rights of women in this country.

In a post on Facebook in conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration today, he said the government would also ensure that relevant policies are drawn up to ensure that every aspect of women’s rights continue to be upheld.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all women, especially in Malaysia.

“This significant day is celebrated to appreciate the role and responsibility of women in building civilisation and society and to ensure that they are given the rightful place to contribute to the sustainable development of society,” he said.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to express appreciation to his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, for standing together in the long struggle to reform the system and rectify shortcomings.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to recognise women’s achievements in various fields and advocate for their rights. – Bernama