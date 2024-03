KUCHING (March 8): A car suddenly caught fire at Jalan Ewe Hai in Kuching’s old town around 1.40pm today.

Jalan Ewe Hai is connected to Jalan Carpenter.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire has spread to two units of shophouses next to where the car was parked.

At the scene are firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang stations.

MORE TO COME