Children among 50 illegal immigrants arrested at Bekenu farm

MIRI (March 8): A total of 50 foreigners, some of whom are children, were arrested in a farm area in Bekenu, on Wednesday after they were found to be overstaying and working without valid permits.

The Sarawak Immigration Department said in a Facebook post that the raid was carried out by a team from Miri Division’s Immigration Enforcement Unit.

“The result of the inspection found a total of 50 foreigners, including children, who were found to be living in Malaysia beyond the expiry date of their social visit passes and working without a valid work pass.

“All the detained foreigners were investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” said the department.

The department revealed the location of the settlement was isolated, there were no telecommunications as well as internet coverage, and the transport network was also poor.

“The situation gave the perception to employers or contractors, especially those who operate in farm areas, they could employ PATIs (illegal immigrants) without a valid work pass and create this ‘safe haven’ for them,” it added.

The department pointed out contractors involved can be prosecuted under the same Act if found to be protecting and employing illegal immigrants.

Members of the public who have information regarding illegal immigrants can file a complaint directly with the nearest Immigration enforcement office.