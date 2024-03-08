Cops nab 282 for drug offences across Sarawak during special ops

KUCHING (March 8): Police arrested 282 suspects across the state for various drug-related offences during ‘Ops Tapis Khas’ between March 4 and 6.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the 273 men and nine women are aged between 17 and 56.

“During the operation, a total of 342 checks were conducted in residential areas, plantations, fishermen’s jetties, villages, commercial shop lots, and identified hot spots for drug activities,” he said in a statement.

He revealed four of the suspects are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

Two suspects are being investigated under Section 39A(2) of the same Act; 23 suspects under Section 39A(1), five suspects under Section 39C; 56 suspects under Section 12(2); three suspects under Section 3(1); and 169 suspects under Section 15(1)(a).

“We also managed to arrest a total of 20 individuals who are on the police’s wanted list,” said Mancha.

During the operation, police seized 653.63 grammes of various drugs estimated to be worth close to RM43,000.

The drugs comprised of syabu (164.09 grammes), ketamine (21.03 grammes), Erimin 5 pills (14.8 grammes), ecstasy powder (436.8 grammes), and ecstasy pills (19.91 grammes).

Mancha said between January and March 6 this year, Sarawak police arrested 2,312 suspects for drug-related offences, including 154 drug pushers, and seized various drugs worth RM7,624,751.

Sarawak police also seized properties worth RM557,294, believed to have been bought from drug sales.

“Police, especially the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), will continue to carry out operations to tackle drug-related crimes.

“The public are also advised to contact the police if they come across any drug-related offences,” said Mancha.

He added the NCID can be contacted on 012-2087222.