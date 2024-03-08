DBKK employs 43 pct women

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): About 43 percent of employees of Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) are women, said Mayor Datuk Sri Dr Sabin Samitah.

Speaking to the media after launching the DBKK Women Day on Friday, Sabin said DBKK has always provided opportunities for women to work with the city council.

“Almost 43 percent of the employees in DBKK are women and the opportunity for them to occupy higher positions is indeed proven by the appointment of a female mayor in the past.

“Apart from that, there are also females who held the post as director general and deputy director general in several departments,” he said.

Sabin said DBKK never looked at gender when employing a person for a post.

“We give priority and take into account their abilities, especially at the highest level. What is important is that they can perform their tasks and be an effective leader to lead their teams,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the preparation for the coming Ramadan bazaars, Sabin said they have always been ready to ensure traders comply with the conditions set in the license application including health requirements, which is the number one priority.

“I strongly emphasize here that if they (food traders) are caught selling stale food or did not look after hygiene and cleanliness, we will not hesitate to cancel their license immediately,” he said, adding that this year there will be a total of 1,280 lots in 15 Ramadan bazaars around the state capital.

Also present at the event were Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, DBKK Puspanita chairman Datin Sri Adreen Aderizza binti Mohamad Soffi, DBKK Director General Junainah Abbie, DBKK Deputy Director General (Planning and Development Sector) Abdul Manaf Rajikan, Deputy Director General (Financial Management Sector) Surveyor Lifred Wong, Deputy Director General (Management Services Sector) Rosnah binti Datu Tumai, and Deputy Director General (Operations Sector) Robert Lipon.