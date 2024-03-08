Dr Sim commends federal ministry for move to build 50 public recreational parks nationwide each year

KUCHING (March 8): Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian lauds the federal Housing and Local Government Ministry’s move to build at least 50 public recreational parks nationwide each year.

The Sarawak Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister however said that what matters most is the full utilisation of the facilities.

“We can have a few public recreational parks in our communities, this is not a problem, but we should learn how to make good use of these parks,” he said when met by reporters after launching the MBKS Chinese New Year programme today.

Federal Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming who announced this on Feb 13 had said that his ministry would allocate about RM500,000 for each park.

“These public recreational areas are a form of therapy for residents who are currently facing various mental stress problems. When there are parks for them to rest and relax, then it will benefit them,” said Nga.

Dr Sim, however, pointed out that it is the prerogative of the Natural Resource and Environment Board (NREB) to decide on the building of the public recreational parks.

According to him, each local council has committed to building public recreational parks equipped with the necessary amenities, adding that those under the MBKS’ jurisdictions for instance also serve as venues for the local community to carry out health-related activities.

To make full use of a public recreational park, he said activities should be held there regularly besides making sure the trees and flowers are planted properly to keep the environment green and lively.

He was pleased to note that more youths are also willing to spend their time in public recreational parks in his state constituency Batu Kawah.

“This (park) serves its purpose. A park is not just a place for people to have leisure activities but a platform for us to interact and foster closer ties so as to promote social harmony,” he said.

On another point, Dr Sim said Sarawak is a blessed state with people from various backgrounds coming together to celebrate all festivals, be it Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Gawai or Lunar New Year.

He said these celebrations are not just to mark the occasions but also serve as avenues to promote mutual understanding among the various ethnic groups in the state.

He was pleased to be invited to grace the MBKS Spring Festival event this year.

“As one of the largest local councils in Sarawak, MBKS has quite a number of officers and staff irrespective of their race and faith joining hands to provide service for the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said while he welcomes the move by the federal ministry to build 50 public recreational parks every year, adding that MBKS will continue to upgrade existing parks within its jurisdiction.

He said not all of these parks are of the same size and amenities, but assured that the city council remains committed to meeting the upgrading needs of each park.

He said MBKS would ensure that physical distancing can be practised in public parks and this is essential particularly after the pandemic.

“With more space and safe distance, the possibility of infections can be reduced. It will be more beneficial if we can expand and upgrade our existing parks,” he said.

Wee said MBKS is proactively monitoring all the public parks under its care to carry out expansion and upgrading works to provide better facilities for the people.

In MBKS areas, he said almost each community has its own public park, which should serve as a venue for the locals to meet and mingle.

“Last year, we upgraded the Kenyalang Park. This year, we will focus on upgrading the one in Hui Sing Garden. Of course, we will not forget about other parks,” he said.

Wee added that MBKS will also bid for federal funds to carry out upgrading works for the public parks in its areas.

He further said that it is essential to see public parks being equipped with public toilets, adding that the use of these parks should not be confined to the nearby community.

“We hope that everyone will make good use of our public parks for they belong to each of us,” he said.