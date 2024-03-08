Education Ministry reaffirms commitment to Sarawak’s need for more school teachers

KUCHING (March 8): The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to the field of education in Sarawak, particularly concerning the need for more teachers in schools across the state.

Its deputy minister Wong Kah Woh said from 2023 until March this year, the ministry has deployed a total of 2,577 new teachers’ graduates to Sarawak.

“This allocation includes 1,247 graduates for primary schools and 1,330 graduates for secondary schools.

“Notably, the most recent deployment on March 7 this year consisted of graduates who are natives of Sarawak.

“The ministry believes that these efforts can further reduce the teacher vacancy gap in all schools in our country, especially in Sarawak,” he said.

Wong was speaking during the 2024 National Level ‘Juh Berambeh Gerakan Massa #terimakasihcikgu’ dinner at Satok Ballroom, Hikmah Exchange Event Centre here tonight.

Adding on, Wong said that the ministry is actively taking steps to address future teacher vacancies, particularly for primary and secondary schools nationwide, through the appointment of contract of service (CSS) candidates in the near future.

“In this matter, the Ministry of Education is always committed to managing the teacher needs across the country to ensure that our children attending school receive their right to quality education,” he said.