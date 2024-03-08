KPDN: 25 notices issued in Sarawak since March 1 over profiteering issues

KUCHING (March 8): A total of 25 notices had been issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 during Ops Kesan conducted since March 1, said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak.

In a statement, it said as at March 8, KPDN Sarawak had inspected a total of 14,035 premises statewide.

“The Goods Confirmation Notice had been issued, involving 75 goods according to the designated categories,” it pointed out.

KPDN Sarawak said the operation was done to address the cost of living issues, especially during certain situations where it might impact the increase in services tax rates from six per cent to eight per cent.

“The focus of monitoring and enforcement is to ensure that traders at all levels do not take advantage by profiteering or making price hikes that are not in line with anti-profiteering legislation.

“The enforcement scope includes sectors involved in the increase of service tax and the overall services chain related.

“In addition, monitoring and inspections also cover sectors not involved in the increase of service tax such as food and beverages. Traders found to be profiteering or making price increases not in line with anti-profiteering legislation will face strict action under the Act,” it said.

Any complaints can be channelled to KPDN via WhatsApp (019-848 8000 / 019-279 4317); e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my; call centre via 1-800-886-80; or through Ez ADU KPDN mobile app.