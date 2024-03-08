Kuching North Datuk Bandar suggests Bomba inspect wiring in old buildings with historical significance

KUCHING (March 8): Kuching North Datuk Bandar, Hilmy Othman, is suggesting the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to help with the inspection of the electrical wiring system in old buildings and premises, especially those of historical significance.

He said this following the fire which gutted several double-storey shop houses at Jalan Ewe Hai that connects the historical Jalan Carpenter or Carpenter Street here this afternoon.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), two shophouses that were selling furniture were totally destroyed by the fire, while the third and fourth units were 50 per cent damaged, and the fifth unit was only 30 per cent damaged.

Hilmy said Sarawak Bomba should work out a collaborative safety first programme involving owners and tenants of the premises.

Apart from ensuring the wiring system is in tip-top condition, they must also maintain the fire hydrants and make sure that they are in good condition, he said when met at Jalan Ewe Hai here today.

“Considering many festivals would be held here (Carpenter Street) and the buildings are of historical significance, we are obliged to make sure that all subscribe to safety first,” he said.

Saddened that four of the old shop houses were severely damaged, Hilmy said there was a smaller fire on the same street in 2022, but today’s was a major one.

Meanwhile, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng also stressed on the maintenance and inspection of the electrical wiring system in premises on Carpenter Street.

This is because most of the buildings are very old, and so would their electrical wiring system – either they are old or outdated, he said.

Wee, who grew up in Jalan India, said in his younger days, he used to walk through Carpenter Street to get to school at Chung Hua primary school.

“Every single step we made when we walked through it is memorable. We have good memories of Carpenter Street,” he told The Borneo Post.

“I would like to appeal to people not to speculate on the causes of the fire. Let the Bomba and Police do their investigation,” he added.

Former Kuching South Mayor Dato James Chan also advised shop owners and tenants to check the wiring system of their premises.

“These old shops are termed as historical shops and they can also be termed more of heritage lots like they did in Malacca and Penang.

“Generally, people just walked past them at Carpenter Street without really knowing the history of each of those shops. The fire is unfortunate, but maybe may create an opportunity to rebuild something of value to match the ambience of the beautiful Kuching city,” said Chan.