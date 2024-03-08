Kuching to get new RM245 mln 200-bed private specialist hospital

KUCHING (March 8): A new 200-bed tertiary hospital costing RM245 million will be constructed in the city centre here following Pantai Holdings Sdn Bhd’s (IHH Healthcare Malaysia) recent acquisition of the entity that owns Timberland Medical Centre.

IHH Healthcare Malaysia, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH), recently completed the acquisition of the earmarked vacant land for the construction of the new tertiary hospital on a cash free debt free basis.

A statement today said this acquisition allows IHH Healthcare Malaysia to expand its range of quality healthcare offerings in East Malaysia.

“As our patient numbers grow, we recognise the need to enhance our capacity and reach to better serve them. Timberland Medical Centre, with its 30-year legacy in Kuching and strong brand presence, is an ideal healthcare institution to fulfil this purpose,” said IHH Healthcare Malaysia chief executive officer Jean-François Naa.

“With the acquisition of Timberland Medical Centre and expansion into Sarawak, we will be preparing for the future, while ensuring a quality healthcare experience for all our patients, here and now.”

He said the new 200-bed tertiary hospital will serve local needs in addition to catering to the growing medical tourism market from Indonesia.

“Our geographical proximity to Indonesia makes us an ideal healthcare destination, with direct and affordable flights available between our countries,” added Naa.

“This marks our inaugural acquisition in Sarawak, and we are eager to harness the full potential of our healthcare network to further uplift our services and patient care here.”

Timberland Medical Centre currently offers a wide range of medical and surgical services including cardiology, nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopaedic surgery, hepatology surgery, and urology.

IHH Healthcare Malaysia has been present in East Malaysia since 2015 with the establishment of Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu.

It is one of the largest private healthcare providers in Malaysia, with a healthcare network of 11 Pantai Hospitals, four Gleneagles Hospitals, Prince Court Medical Centre, and Timberland Medical Centre.