Law bookstore opens at Kuching Court Complex

KUCHING (March 8): A law bookstore that was launched in Kuching Court Complex here today will be a destination for legal professionals to acquire all the necessary resources in the field of justice.

The third branch of Joshua Legal Art and Gallery bookstore, which began operating at the court here since the end of January this year, is the first of its kind in Sarawak.

In addition, the bookstore is also at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex and the Kota Kinabalu High Court Complex.

The opening of its latest branch was graced by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli, in a ceremony attended by legal practitioners from the state.

Joshua Legal Art and Gallery managing director Joshua Paul said the opening of the bookstore at the Kuching Court Complex will meet the needs of various parties within the justice institution, including lawyers, judges, and students.

“My hope is to serve a purpose where the main objective is to reach out to the lawyers here who need the tools of trade.

“They require these tools, without these tools, they cannot operate,” said Joshua when met by reporters at the Kuching Court Complex.

He said although the law books could be obtained online, it is easier to refer to the physical copies.

“Here, you have the (physical) book. The senior lawyers would prefer to handle the book to look at the pages of the book.”

Law practitioners or enthusiasts can visit the bookstore at Kuching Court Complex during working days from 8am to 4pm.

The bookstore offers a variety of books in the field and subjects related to law, including construction law, family law, criminal law and contract law.

One of the latest books available here is Civil and Criminal Appeals in Malaysia (Fourth Edition) written by Tan Kee Heng.

It also sells accessories related to law, such as document bags, and more.