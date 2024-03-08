Nine in Tudan left homeless by fire

MIRI (March 8): A total of nine people were left homeless after two houses on one lot at Tudan Phase 6 here were destroyed in a fire yesterday.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operations Center said an emergency call on the fire was received at 5.02pm.

“A team of 10 personnel from the Lopeng fire station was instructed to go to the scene of the incident after receiving the emergency call.

“The fire involved two non-permanent residential houses, both of which were 100 per cent destroyed. In addition, the fire also destroyed a car,” said the spokesperson.

The occupants, aged between nine and 61, managed to escape from the burning buildings safely before firefighters arrived.

“After inspecting the situation, the team extinguished the fire using the 200-foot stream of two water nozzles from a nearby fire hydrant.

“The fire was successfully brought under control at around 5.50pm and after making sure that there were no more sources for the fire to ignite again, the operation ended at 7.45pm,” added the spokesperson.