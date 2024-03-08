Premier: Today’s youth must have relevant knowledge, skills, values to navigate challenges of evolving global landscape

KUCHING (March 8): Today’s youth need to be equipped with relevant knowledge, skills, and values to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving global landscape, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In this regard, he emphasised the pivotal role of educators in shaping character and nurturing patriotism among students.

“The youths of today, who will continue the legacy of our hard work and dedication, must be equipped with relevant knowledge, skills, a sense of Malaysian citizenship, and a noble character.

“Indeed, it is a challenge for teachers today to educate our children, where globalisation is fast shaping our society.

“This means that teachers and pupils need to adopt and adapt ideas, knowledge, technologies and cultural perspectives, not only locally but across borders on a global scale,” he said.

Abang Johari’s speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian during the 2024 National Level ‘Juh Berambeh Gerakan Massa #terimakasihcikgu’ dinner at Satok Ballroom, Hikmah Exchange Event Centre here tonight.

Acknowledging the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Abang Johari emphasised the significance of digitalisation and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, robotics, and biotechnology in today’s era.

He reiterated the crucial role of teachers in raising awareness and preparing students for the future, especially in shaping their character, instilling patriotism, fostering moral values, and promoting national identity.

Addressing the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (Vuca) nature of the current environment, exemplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, Abang Johari stressed the need for rapid adaptation.

“The environment which we live in today is so fast-paced and interconnected, and often associated with Vuca.

“Similarly, in education, administrators, teachers, pupils, and even parents have to face change that comes in various shapes and forms, at a quick pace,” he said.

Abang Johari commended significant developments underway in Sarawak’s education landscape, particularly in infrastructure, rural education development, technical and vocational education, indigenous education, as well as technology and sustainable development integration in education.

Regarding the Digital Education Policy launched by the Ministry of Education last year, Abang Johari praised its alignment with Sarawak’s Digital Economic Action Plan 2030.

“In this matter, the state of Sarawak is developing an ecosystem that will attract emergent industries focusing on a data bank of international standards, creation of digital content as well as the upgrading of digital innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of addressing connectivity issues in schools and promoting digital literacy among students and teachers.

On the event, Abang Johari highlighted the significance of collaborative platforms like Gerakan Massa #terimakasihcikgu in advancing education goals.

“I believe that programs like Gerakan Massa #terimakasihcikgu can be regarded as a useful platform for all members of the education fraternity as well as parents, communities, and members from the private sector to share and exchange ideas related to education.

“In my opinion, we have shared beliefs and dreams of seeing every child having equal access to quality education, every teacher having enough resources and every school being a safe place to foster values, shape character and gain knowledge.

“Therefore, I invite all of us to work together as a team to ensure that the education agenda is met and to work towards a better tomorrow for our future generation,” he said.

Also present was Federal Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.