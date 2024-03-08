Preparations underway for Ramadan bazaar at Sibu Town Square

SIBU (March 8): The preparations for the setting up of the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here is going full steam ahead with the opening day set for March 11.

According to the bazaar coordinator Khalid Zaini, most of the 54 canopies measuring 20 square feet have been erected, set to house 108 operators.

“As for the wiring, electricity and water supply – works are expected to start tomorrow (today). It may take about two days to complete.

“For the time being, vendors can start their stall decorations, putting up banners and so on,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Additionally, Khalid said a surau will be provided along with tables and chairs at the centre of the bazaar for visitors to ‘buka puasa’ (break fast).

The Ramadan bazaar will be officiated by Sarawak Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.