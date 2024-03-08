Sheda Kuching chief saddened by Jln Ewe Hai fire that destroyed several shop houses

KUCHING (March 8): Sarawak Housing Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok said he was saddened and shocked by the news that a fire had destroyed several shop houses at Jalan Ewe Hai here today.

“I am indeed saddened and shocked to be informed of the fire that ravaged five or more shops on Ewe Hai Street, which are only 200 feet away on the opposite side from my own shop,” he said in a statement, adding that his family had been operating the shop since the late 1960s..

He said two of the shops had some renovation done to them, with their original timber floors and beams, while the other three shops have been fully renovated.

“Out of the five shops, four are closed or used as storage. The probable cause of the fire could be old electrical wiring and a short circuit due to water or rain,” he said.

On that note, he thanked the efficient firefighters from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for quickly extinguishing and containing the fire from spreading further.

“It could have been worse if the fire had broken out during the night and the fire station had been alerted late,” he said.

Sim also hoped that the affected shop houses are insured so that repairs can be carried out to restore these approximately 130-year-old buildings, located in one of Kuching’s historical site.