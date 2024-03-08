Friday, March 8
SMC halts illegal traders at central market who refuse to pay RM1 daily rate

By Peter Boon on Sarawak
SMC enforcement personnel check for illegal traders at the central market. – Photo via Facebook/Clarence Ting

SIBU (March 8): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has taken action against illegal traders at the central market following their refusal to pay the daily rate of RM1 to trade there, said council chairman Clarence Ting.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he said SMC had given these traders a chance to pay the daily rate but they refused to do so.

“This morning at 10.30am, the enforcement took action against the illegal traders.

“We ask all traders to work with the SMC to either obtain a licence or pay the daily rate of RM1 to trade at the market,” he said.

SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Simon Ling told The Borneo Post when contacted that a total of 10 illegal traders had their goods seized.

