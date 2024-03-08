Snowdan: Matta Fair a platform for S’wak to achieve 4 mln tourist visits this year

KUCHING (March 8): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair Sarawak 2024 is one of the platforms for the state to achieve 4 million tourist visits this year.

Based on recent data from the World Bank, international tourists nowadays prefer nature tourism, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan said.

“Sarawak has potential in nature tourism. Therefore, the ministry will be focusing on the concept of Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF).

“Sarawak is the best place to be because it offers everything that most tourists are looking for in one place,” he said.

Snowdan was speaking to reporters when met after officiating at the opening of the 19th Matta Fair Sarawak 2024 at The Hills here today.

In aligning with tourists’ aim to visit Sarawak, he said Sarawak needs to have an abundance of gateways to facilitate movement of tourists throughout the state.

“We must have a variety of flights in Sarawak. That is why airline businesses are vital as they are the bridges that connect those from international grounds to Sarawak,” he said.

Furthermore, Snowdan said various proposals to implement high-impact projects have been submitted to the Ministry of Economy in an effort to enhance the tourism sector in Sarawak.

“Yesterday, we discussed a proposal with Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) on the development of the areas in Damai to build the place as a new resort city with a marina.

“We need the support from both Motac (Federal Tourism Ministry) and the state government as the development requires big funding,” he said.

At the same time, Snowdan said homestays are important and that they require some infrastructure facelift, as well as stressing that they should be registered under Motac.

“Those who are not registered become a threat as they pose the risk of confusion among tourists.

“For this reason, Motac wants every homestay in Sarawak to be registered under the Sarawak Tourism Board,” he said.

Snowdan also urges the public to look for travel agents registered with Motac to avoid falling victim to travel scams.