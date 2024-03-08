SUV driver killed, 3 passengers injured in collision with lorry at Pakan roundabout

SIBU (March 8): The male driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) died, while his three female passengers were injured in a collision with a lorry at Pakan Roundabout, Sarikei last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the driver as Yap Ah Tek.

Bomba said a report on the incident was received at 11pm and eight firefighters led by senior fire officer I Mijan Pamin went to the scene.

“On arrival, two vehicles were found in a collision – the Toyota Fortuner heading to Pakan and the lorry heading to Sarikei,” said the statement.

Bomba said members of the public managed to help two passengers seated at the back out of the SUV, while the driver and front passenger were trapped in the vehicle.

“After installing cervical collars to stabilise the condition of the two victims outside the vehicle, rescuers proceeded to extricate the two victims pinned to their seats,” said the statement.

However, paramedics from Sarikei Hospital later pronounced the driver dead had died.

The other woman passenger suffered injuries.

The man’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

Others involved in the operation were three personnel from the Ministry of Health and four police personnel.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the firefighters returned to base at 12 midnight.