S’wak ad agency appointed Isentia strategic partner, authorised reseller

KUCHING (March 8): Sarawak-based advertising agency Magical Thinking People has been appointed as inaugural strategic partner and authorised reseller in Malaysia for lsentia, a distinguished media intelligence and data technology firm.

In the wake of the collaboration, the ‘Communication 360’ forum was conceived, jointly hosted by lsentia and Magical Thinking People at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday, marking a pivotal moment for Malaysia’s communication industry.

The event also featured the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between the two companies, signifying a commitment to share expertise and service expansion in Sarawak.

Magical Thinking People partner and director Hazel Jasni in her speech said the strategic collaboration underscores lsentia’s trust in their capabilities.

“We are looking forward to this collaboration as a significant step for Sarawak’s communication industry, offering innovative solutions and enhanced strategies,” she said.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Abdullah Saidol, who graced the event, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership.

According to him, the partnership is related to the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which serves as the roadmap for transforming Sarawak into a developed, high-income region by 2030.

“As the government implements various development policies, a crucial aspect involves not just crafting a compelling narrative, but also a development and social narrative.

“In essence, the media’s active roles, participation and contributions are highly encouraged to optimise the outcomes of PCDS.”

lsentia Commercial Director (Country Lead) Fabian Nesan Selva in his speech said they are excited to collaborate with an agency that is as dedicated to service expansion and communication excellence as they are.

The Communication 360 forum provided attendees with practical insights on maximising the impact of communication strategies.

The forum facilitated dynamic discussions, interactive sessions and networking opportunities with industry experts.