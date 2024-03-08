Tanjung Keling longhouse chief leads people towards advancement, development

SIBU (March 8): On July 26, 2014, housewife Suda Majoy, 52, was appointed by the people of her longhouse at Tanjung Keling, Batang Lebaan Daro to be the new tuai rumah (longhouse chieftain).

Her task at the time was to lead the longhouse folks as they relocated to a new area in Bawang Assan in search of advancement and development for their longhouse and people, as well as for the sake of their children’s future.

“From the time I was born until I was in my 40s, I never experienced development at my old place.

“Nothing has changed from the time of our ancestors to the present. There is no electricity, water supply or road, and the children are falling behind in their education because the schools are too far away.

“There is a school – SK Sungai Lengan. However, it is not a boarding school and it is quite a distance away if we have to travel there every day.

“The nearest boarding school is SK Bawang Assan, and to get there we have to take a two-hour boat ride and walk through the jungle,” she told The Borneo Post in a recent interview.

Suda said she grew up in the boarding school – from SK Bawang Assan to SMK Durin – since she was seven years old. She was never at her old longhouse, much like most of the people living there, other than for Gawai and Christmas festivities or funeral services.

The folks have long been aware that the Bawang Assan area is being developed in terms of schools, infrastructure, electricity, water and roads.

“We thought that rather than waiting for advancement and development to come for us, it is better to find them ourselves. While some decided to remain in the old longhouse – a decision I can understand – many others supported this move.,” she said.

Her first task as tuai rumah was to plan the construction of the longhouse on the current sire and to ensure that everyone remained on the same page.

She said it was a heavy responsibility, one that required resilience and commitment to make a change.

“Looking back, I really felt like crying. To lead so many people and build this longhouse, especially in a place that is foreign to us as we are not native to the area.

“I told them that the most important thing was to ignore negativity because we are not only doing it for ourselves but also to see our children succeed,” she pointed out.

Suda bought 16 acres of land to build the current longhouse, which the folks, who have shares of that piece of land, gradually repaid to Suda.

Everyone focused on completing the longhouse and used every penny they had for it.

In order to build the longhouse, they would go to Bawang Assan twice a month until it was finally completed in 2017.

Today, Rumah Suda Majoy has 27 ‘pintu’ (doors, or household units) with 193 residents, supplied with electricity, clean water, road transportation and Internet access.

The longhouse is always full of people, and the children go to school without having to stay at the hostel.

“People leave for work and return home. I even have my own business where I sell crafts,” Suda added.

In 2018, the longhouse established a Village Development and Safety Committee (JKKK). From there, she established 13 bureaus to ensure the longhouse is running well and that all aspects of the longhouses are being taken care of.

The JKKK meets six times a year to discuss about the longhouse affairs, including safety, hygiene, cleanliness and education as well as yearly activities.

From all these activities, Rumah Suda became one of the most active longhouses in Sibu.

In 2022, the longhouse was selected by the Sibu District Office to compete in the nationwide competition, ‘Pertandingan Aspirasi Kampung Sejahtera’, under the ‘Traditional Village/Longhouse’ category.

She had to once again lead the longhouse folks throughout the competition.

“We did not know anything about the competition since our longhouse was still new.

“We were told to continue with our current efforts and identify areas for improvement, especially regarding the longhouse profile and report. Officers came to do the inspection and judging too,” she said.

The process took about two months, and among the criteria for judging were cleanliness, safety, landscape, innovation and economy.

They won the competition and received RM30,000, which they used for the development of the longhouse.

The innovation aspect was where they scored the highest, said Suda, who could not believe that they had accomplished this.

“I did not know what innovation was, and the people in charge told me that the wall, window and safety designs were all innovation,” she said.

According to Suda, she designed the longhouse herself and told the folks to use the same design for their own rooms, including

Based on the designs, there should be a gap of six feet between each room.

Additionally, asbestos was used for the walls, and all rooms including the ‘ruai’ must have the same window size and feature to ensure light can shine through. Finally, all rooms must have the same colour.

“We used asbestos because it is cheaper, as we could not afford wood.

“Although the longhouse looks modern, it still holds the traditional concept. Everyone agreed with the idea when we discussed building the longhouse,” she said.

Now, Suda is a mentor for two longhouses in Bawang Assan, namely Rumah Jimbun and Rumah Helena.

One of her responsibilities is to encourage the longhouses’ JKKK to be active. She employs various methods to ensure cleanliness, make the longhouse hospitable and boost the economy of the people.

Suda, who has five children, said she could do all of these because of the support from everyone, especially her husband Dennis Ikau.

“Most importantly, everyone wants advancement. If we want to accomplish it, we need to be on the same page.

“I hope that the people here maintain the good work and that the youths continue attending school. I worked very hard to get everyone relocated and set up this new place.

“Now that we have made some advancement, we still need to keep searching for more and work harder for the sake of this longhouse and our future generation,” she said.