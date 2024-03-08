Tanker lorry’s tyres catch fire at Miri-Bintulu stretch of Pan Borneo Highway

MIRI (March 8): An empty tanker lorry was damaged when its tyres caught fire at KM812.7 of the Miri-Bintulu stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway near here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said they received a report on the incident at 3.50pm.

“A team of six members from our Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene of the incident, which is about 40km from the station.

“On arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved the tyre part of a tanker lorry, which was traveling from Bekenu to Bintulu,” he said in a statement.

He said the lorry driver managed to get out of the vehicle safely on his own.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said firefighters used two water nozzles from the fire engine to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was brought under control and extinguished completely at about 4.33pm.

“After ensuring that the situation at the location was safe, the operation ended at 5.37pm,” he said.

He added the cause of the fire is still under investigation.