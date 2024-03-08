Teens killed in early morning single motorcycle crash on Jln Sungai Tapang

KUCHING (March 8): Two teenagers aged 13 and 14, died in a single-vehicle crash near the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base at Jalan Sungai Tapang near here early today.

Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said the teens were travelling towards Kuching on a motorcycle when the rider allegedly lost control of the machine at a bend before veering off the road.

“Due to the impact of the crash, both of the deceased were flung to the left side of the road before being found unconscious by a road user,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the two teens were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Kota Sentosa Hospital.

Abang Zainal said according to an eyewitness, the crash occurred around 5am this morning when the duo were travelling to Kuching from Kampung Sungai Tapang on a motorcycle.

He said it was raining at the time and the road condition was slippery, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.